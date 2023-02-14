Florida driver rescued from fiery crash by Flagler sheriff’s deputies, good Samaritans

​

The following file contains graphic imagery and video.

A driver was rescued from a burning, crashed car following the quick actions of two Flagler County deputies and Good Samaritans, officials said.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in front of the Toms Gibbs Chevrolet on State Road 100 East in Palm Coast, Florida.

Deputies said the car had crashed into the back of a semi-truck and caught fire.

The driver was found trapped inside the car and the passenger was found lying in the road outside the vehicle, deputies said.

Flagler County Corporal Barnett used a fire extinguisher to help put out the flames seen billowing from the hood of the car. Deputy Pierre and Good Samaritans also assisted and were able to remove the driver from the car.

Soon after the rescue occurred, Flagler County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene to extinguish the flames and take over the treatment of the patients. Both occupants were transported to a local hospital.

“I commend our deputies and the citizens that assisted and likely saved the driver’s life,”Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “Working as a team and using a fire extinguisher to slow the spread of the fire and forcing the door open, they were able to gain access to the driver before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

