Florida driver stops for turtle crossing busy highway, causes multi-vehicle crash: video

A Florida driver stopped in the middle of a busy highway for a turtle crossing the road and caused a major wreck involving multiple vehicles, authorities said.

The chain-reaction crash involving a pickup truck, a semitruck and multiple other cars happened Tuesday morning along U.S. Route 331, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We all can do better to protect the wildlife and natural inhabitants of our great state. Residents and visitors alike should marvel at the many species that call Florida home,” the sheriff’s office said. “Just preferably not in the middle of the road.”

Video from the semitruck’s dashcam showed cars suddenly slowing down as they came upon a pickup truck stopped in the left lane of the two-lane roadway. One car swerved into the right lane in front of the semi, which was unable to brake in time. The semitruck struck multiple vehicles, including the pickup truck.

The video also showed a turtle reaching the middle road as the crash unfolded.

Officials said that while the driver did not have ill intentions, trying to avoid or stop for an animal on a busy roadway can cause life-threatening injuries to motorists.

“We don’t advise causing a road obstruction because of a reptilian obstruction,” the sheriff’s office said.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

The slow-and-steady turtle also survived the wreck and is living “happily ever after” in a pond, where “he will (hopefully) spend the rest of his days avoiding pavement of any kind,” the sheriff’s office said.