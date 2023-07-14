Florida drunk driver arrested after blindly pulling out onto busy road, colliding into deputy: Police

​

A Florida man was caught and arrested for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI) after he pulled out directly in front of an oncoming police cruiser. The police cruiser dashboard camera captured the moment when the patrol car struck the driver’s side of the drunk driver’s Honda Accord.

On Wednesday, July 12 at 9:07 p.m., DeputySchiebner was heading north when a Honda Accord appeared seemingly out of nowhere on the dark road and a dramatic crash ensued.

The Pinnellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Deputy Schiebner was unable to stop in time before striking the driver’s side of the sedan. Police say that 70-year-old Edward Parsons was allegedly driving drunk when he blindly pulled out on the dark road.

Police did not share how fast Deputy Schiebner was driving at the time of the wreck.

Schiebner received minor injuries in the crash and Parsons’ injuries were non-life-threatening. Parsons allegedly showed signs of impairment at the site of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Parsons was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of DUI with property damage, failure to obtain a Florida driver’s license, and failure to register a vehicle in Florida.

Sergeant Amanda Sinni took the opportunity to remind Sunshine State residents to always plan to utilize a designated driver or use ride-share services to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Before drinking, always plan a designated driver or Safeway home ahead of time,” Sinni said in a press release. “Utilize a taxi or ride-sharing service or call a sober friend or family member to get home safely.”