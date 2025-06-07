Florida ex-sheriff arrested for allegedly running illegal gambling house that generated millions

​

A former Florida sheriff has been charged with racketeering and conspiracy after an investigation into an illegal gambling operation.

Ex-Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested Thursday on first-degree felony charges over accusations he pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars and used campaign contributions to keep the alleged gambling operation afloat.

“As law enforcement, we are held to higher standards of integrity and character than other professions,” Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said in a statement. “This case revealed that Lopez violated the trust and integrity expected of him as the duly elected sheriff of Osceola County.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Lopez after his arrest and appointed a Florida Highway Patrol officer, Christopher Blackmon, as interim sheriff. Lopez was elected in November 2020.

Lopez pleaded not guilty Friday to the charges, and he was given a $1 million bond, according to FOX 35.

Prosecutors alleged Friday that Lopez took in as much as $700,000 while operating the illegal business, which included slot machines, a lottery and a “gambling house” out of a business called the Fusion Social Club in Kissimmee.

Lopez remained in custody as of Friday afternoon, and he is next expected in court June 30.

The illegal gambling operation allegedly generated more than $21.6 million over the years.

In addition to Lopez, four others — Ying Zhang, Sharon Fedrick, Sheldon Wetherholt and Carol Cote — face the same racketeering and conspiracy charges.

Osceola County is not implicated in the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.