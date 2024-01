Florida felon on run found with fake cash inside box of chicken wings and gun, authorities say

​

A Florida man wanted on a weapons possession charge was found in a restaurant parking lot last week with a gun and fake cash inside a box of chicken wings, authorities said.

Bryan Chapman, 26, was arrested on Feb. 17 and faces a slew of charges, including possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of counterfeited bills and possession of tools for counterfeiting, according to arrest records. He also faces charges for an outstanding warrant from DeSoto County for possession of a firearm by convicted felon, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chapman’s arrests began when a sheriff’s deputy was talking with two people inside a car parked in a Zaxby’s parking lot. The deputy smelled marijuana and learned one of the people in the car, identified as Chapman, had an outstanding warrant.

Chapman was detained and the gun and fake currency were found during a car search. Also found was equipment to produce counterfeit money, authorities said.

“I commend Deputy Montemurno for demonstrating such initiative with this investigation,” said Columbiua County Sheriff Mark Hunter said. “His willingness to be proactive led to the capture of a felon and helps prevent more people from being victimized.”

Chapman admitted to producing and possessing the fake cash, authorities said. He was arrested and is being held in the Columbia County Detention Facility without bond.