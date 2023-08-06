Florida golfer arrested for punching 87-year-old man to death over car dispute: police

​

A Florida suspect was recently arrested for manslaughter after allegedly beating up an man on a golf course in June.

Robert Edward Moore Jr., 76, was charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter on an elderly person on July 27. The victim, 87-year-old Dean William Zook, died weeks after the confrontation due to the injuries he incurred.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, the incident began at the Glenview County Club in The Villages on June 28. The victim accidentally hit a car that Moore believed was his, prompting a confrontation.

“At the time, an unknown white male subject approached the scene of the minor accident and exclaimed, ‘What the hell, you hit my car!'” the affidavit read. “The victim admitted to hitting the vehicle with his vehicle and asked to exchange insurance information. The unknown subject then struck the 87-year-old victim in the jaw with a closed fist, pushing him backwards.”

Zook attempted to protect himself with his hands, but he was unable to. Moore left after realizing that the car did not belong to him.

During an interview with deputies, Zook began to slur and became unsteady. He was transported to a local hospital, where doctors discovered that his brain was bleeding.

Zook passed away on July 16 – a day before his 88th birthday. Authorities were able to arrest Moore after they discovered an article about him scoring a hole-in-one in November 2022 – he was wearing the same shorts, shoes and sunglasses as he was during the incident.

Moore reportedly told deputies that he thought Zook was trying to flee the scene of accident. He also said that he was unaware of the victim’s age.

“The defendant also admitted to knowing the victim was older and appeared to be frail, but stated he did not think he was 87 years of age,” the affidavit said.

Moore was arrested without incident and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. He was held on a bond of $30,000.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.