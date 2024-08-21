Florida law enforcement makes record number of arrests during human trafficking operation

​[[{“value”:”

Florida law enforcement officials arrested 148 people and recovered seven victims during a human trafficking sting called “Operation Summer Shield.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a press conference Tuesday the goal of the operation was to prevent children from becoming victims of human trafficking during the summer, when they’re out of school and spending more time on the internet.

He said his office wanted to be proactive to ensure the children did not fall victim to human trafficking.

“From April 29, the 102 days during summer until Friday before school started, we really ramped up our efforts to combat human trafficking to assure that no child fell victim to human trafficking operations,” Chronister said.

During the first day of the operation, the sheriff’s office said, several records were broken.

“That day, they broke a record for the number of individuals wanting to purchase sex on a single day,” Chronister said. “That was until the second day, when they smashed that record almost an hour before the operation started.”

The operation resulted in 148 arrests for various crimes, with 11 of the suspects being charged with human trafficking.

Seven victims were rescued, according to Chronister, two of whom were 17-year-old girls.

Chronister highlighted four of the arrests during the press conference Tuesday, which he said were of the “more egregious offenders.”

One suspect, 33-year-old John Randall Craddock, was arrested after he allegedly sent explicit messages to someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl, but Chronister said the suspect was actually communicating with an undercover detective.

Devante Kershaw, 28, was arrested during the operation when he, too, allegedly communicated with an undercover detective.

“After attempting to groom our undercover detective for nearly a month, it was time to meet,” Chronister said. “Kershaw was so confident that he met with our undercover detective for more than an hour, and our human trafficking squad closed the deal with a solid arrest and a RICO charge, amongst others.”

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Dontae Burton, who allegedly forced a 17-year-old girl to have sex for money. Chronister said Burton would post explicit photos of the victim on adult escort websites, set up dates and collect the money she brought in.

The 17-year-old girl, Chronister added, was living at home with her mother, who did not know what was happening.

“This sick scheme went on for about three months until we received a tip, and our human trafficking squad quickly went to work. A federal arrest warrant was issued, and Burton was taken into custody,” the sheriff said.

The fourth suspect Chronister highlighted was 35-year-old Dennis Jose Aguilar-Maroto, who allegedly met his victim when she was just 16 years old at a neighborhood park.

Aguilar-Maroto allegedly groomed the teenager for months before paying her between $40 and $60 for sex acts when she turned 18, authorities said. The sheriff added that the suspect paid the 17-year-old at least four times.

“It was not until our deputies encountered the two at an abandoned restaurant in Brandon that Aguilar-Maroto’s criminal behavior ended,” Chronister said. “While on proactive patrol, deputies found the two in the back seat of a small SUV where they had sex in exchange for money, and Aguilar-Maroto was immediately arrested.”

Chronister posted to social media that his office’s mission was clear — “to protect our community and hold traffickers accountable.”

“We will not rest until every victim is safe and every trafficker is behind bars,” the sheriff said. “Let me be clear: Traffickers, your days of exploiting innocent people are over in Hillsborough County.”

