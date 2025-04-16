Florida man accused of killing girlfriend and her mother, dismembering one of the bodies

​

Authorities say a man accused of killing his girlfriend and her mother in St. Petersburg, Florida, dismembered one of the bodies.

Kirk Hysell Jr., 41, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 10:15 a.m. Saturday, two women were reported dead in their home by a 911 caller.

When deputies arrived, they found 34-year-old Christina Donzero dead in a bedroom from multiple stab wounds, according to a news release.

Deputies later found 75-year-old Betti “Suzanne” Thevenet Donzero in the garage, who had also died from several stab wounds, according to the release.

One of the women was suffocated and stabbed to death, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

The other woman was stabbed to death and dismembered, according to the affidavit.

Hysell was found in the bathroom of the home with “multiple self-inflicted injuries,” and was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Detectives said Hysell allegedly told his daughter he had killed his girlfriend, which prompted her to call 911.

The affidavit notes Hysell “verbally directed family members to their corpses.”

Officials said Hysell admitted to the murders and said he initially planned to kill the whole family.

Hysell also allegedly said he planned to kill his other family members, and if he got out, he would “do it again,” according to the release.

When Hysell is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about which body was dismembered.