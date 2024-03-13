Florida man arrested after allegedly attacking victim with machete: ‘I don’t wanna go back to jail’

​

Authorities in Florida arrested a suspect who allegedly attacked another man with a machete amid a dispute about looking through text messages.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Douglas Albert Fullerton, 24, was caught going through his roommate’s phone late Monday night at their home on Fort Myers Street in Brooksville, Florida. When the victim found him and confronted him about it. Fullerton went and grabbed a machete, before he returned and hit the victim in the face, police said.

Police said the victim said he grabbed the blade to prevent Fullerton from striking him again when Fullerton dropped the machete. The suspect then retrieved a silver knife from the kitchen and returned to continue stabbing him. When the victim turned and attempted to run away, he felt the knife hit his back.

The sheriff’s office said the victim escaped to a bathroom and called 911 as Fullerton yelled from outside the door: “Tell them you got into an accident. I don’t wanna go back to jail.”

The victim eventually attempted to flee the residence, but Fullerton was nearby and began chasing him, police said. When the victim reached a neighboring home, he saw that Fullerton was no longer there. The victim remained on the neighboring property until deputies arrived.

After being transported to a local hospital, the victim received medical attention for a deep laceration to his face, fractures to his facial bones and minor cuts to his hands and back.

Deputies said they remained at the scene and searched for Fullerton with the help of K-9 and drone units, but were initially unsuccessful.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Fullerton for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

He also had an active warrant for Violation of Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Police said Fullerton and the victim were in a romantic relationship.

According to Hernando County Detention records, Fullerton has prior arrests that included drug possession, resisting arrest, and probation violation.

On Tuesday, deputies received a tip about Fullerton’s whereabouts and took him into custody.