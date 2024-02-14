Florida man arrested after causing scene over handicap parking space, calls 911 on responding officers

​

A Florida man, who allegedly blocked a vehicle that was illegally parked in a handicap spot from leaving, was arrested for causing a scene, then called 911 to complain about the responding officers.

FOX 35 in Orlando reported that 39-year-old Nicholas Taylor of The Villages, Florida, faces charges of disorderly intoxication and misuse of 911, after he caused a scene at a Wawa gas station on US Highway 27 in Lady Lake last Friday.

The Lady Lake Police Department said in an affidavit obtained by the station that Taylor called 911 after he noticed a vehicle was parked in a handicap space at the gas station, despite not having a handicap permit.

Taylor then marched into the store and caused a scene inside, according to the affidavit.

Police said the suspect was “disrupting the flow of business” because a car was illegally parked in the handicap spot. He also allegedly threatened to fight the person who parked in the spot.

The man was heard saying, “Do you want to fight,” police noted.

When the driver of the vehicle attempted to leave, Taylor allegedly stood behind the car until police arrived. While there, the suspect continued to threaten to fight with the driver, police said.

During an investigation, Taylor was unsteady on his feed and smelled of alcohol, police allege.

The responding officers warned Taylor if he were to get behind the wheel of his car, they were going to arrest him. Instead, they suggested he find a ride home.

But Taylor argued with the officers, police claim, and demanded a police sergeant be sent to the scene.

Despite the officer saying he was the sergeant on duty, Taylor ignored him and dialed 911 to complain about the officers who responded to the Wawa to deal with him.

Ultimately, Taylor was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,500 bond.