Florida man arrested for allegedly selling 11-year-old girl LSD and marijuana edibles

​

A 19-year-old Florida man was arrested last week for allegedly selling seven tabs of LSD and marijuana edibles to an 11-year-old girl this summer, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Gabriel Derylak was arrested on charges of sale of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance to a person under 18 and unlawful use of a communications device.

Authorities found additional prescription pills, LSD, mushrooms, marijuana edibles and other drugs when they searched his residence on Wednesday. He could face additional charges.

GEORGIA MEN CAUGHT IN TESLA WITH STOLEN PACKAGES, DRUGS

The investigation began on July 29 when sheriff’s deputies were called about a girl going in and out of consciousness due to the effects of LSD.

Detectives identified Derylak as the suspect who allegedly sold her the drugs through digital evidence.

“Conversations between Derylak and the child revealed Derylak drove to the 11-year-old’s neighborhood and provided her with marijuana edibles and seven tabs of LSD,” the sheriff’s office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Derylak is being held on a $10,500 bond. His arraignment is set for Dec. 16, according to jail records.