Florida man arrested for child pornography receives nearly 1,200 additional charges

A Florida man who last month was charged with possession of child pornography is now facing nearly 1,200 more charges after detectives discovered he had a large amount of child pornography.

Johnathan Jhovanni Hernandez, 23, was arrested on Dec. 29 on two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of transmitting child pornography and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said. After a months-long investigation, his arrest came when officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The sheriff’s office now says Hernandez is facing an additional 1,182 counts of possession of child pornography. He is also charged with four counts of possession of Beastiality images under a new law that went into effect in October.

“At that time, we told you the investigation was just getting started and there would likely be more charges. What we should have said was there would likely be A LOT more charges — like more than anyone in our county … ever,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Hernandez was arrested for the second time on Tuesday after investigators went through his electronic devices seized during his arrest last month. He had been out on bond.

Detectives said his new nearly 1,200 charges resulted from looking through just one of his 15 devices.

“There is no telling how many charges he could face if detectives went through all the devices. Detectives say Hernandez’s collection of child porn is the largest they have ever seen,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Hernandez is being held on a $2.4 million bond and has enough charges to keep him in prison for life potentially.