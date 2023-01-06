Florida man arrested for poisoning multiple neighborhood pets with antifreeze

​

A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly poisoned multiple pets in his neighborhood with antifreeze.

Jeremy Gordon Stromwall, 36, of Dunnellon, faces four counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to an announcement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

The investigation into the suspicious deaths of neighborhood pets began when deputies were called on a possible case of animal poisoning on Dec. 2, authorities said.

Upon arrival, police learned that a cat named Mr. Cat had been taken to the Dunnellon Animal Hospital after exhibiting symptoms of illness and seizure. Mr. Cat died during treatment, and further testing confirmed that he had likely been poisoned.

Mr. Cat’s owner reported that her dog, Bella, had died under similar circumstances in October, according to police. Another neighbor reported five cats had also died since October.

Authorities brought in an expert from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, whose forensic necropsy on Mr. Cat determined that the animal died from ethylene glycol intoxication, suggesting he had ingested antifreeze.

Necropsies on the exhumed remains of dog Bella and two other cats named Lil’ Peanut and Tiger determined that they also had been poisoned with ethylene glycol.

During their initial investigation, authorities found a bowl containing what appeared to be tuna mixed with antifreeze outside Stromwall’s home. They sent the tuna off to Texas A&M University’s Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, which confirmed the presence of antifreeze in the mixture.

Authorities also obtained information that Stromwall had allegedly admitted to placing food tainted with antifreeze and rat poison to kill the cats in the neighborhood.

Upon executing a search warrant on Stromwall’s home on Dec. 22, deputies said they found three containers of antifreeze, including a nearly empty container of antifreeze concentrate, multiple cans of tuna and fish-flavored rat poison.

Police arrested Stromwall on a warrant, and he remains in custody at the Marion County Jail.

“As sheriff, I am committed to investigating allegations of cruelty towards animals, including pets, livestock, and working animals,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said in a statement. “I am proud of the work that my deputies did in this case and am happy we have gotten some justice for Mr. Cat, Bella, Lil’ Peanut, Tiger, and their owners.”