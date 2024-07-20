Florida man arrested for ‘written threats to kill’ Trump, Vance days after assassination attempt

​[[{“value”:”

BETHEL PARK, Penn – A Florida man was accused of making “written threats to kill” former President Trump and Sen. JD Vance and their families just days after a Pennsylvania man attempted to assassinate the 45th president.

The Jupiter Police Department announced that 68-year-old Michael M. Wiseman was arrested on Friday for charges for written threats to kill.

Authorities alleged that Wiseman wrote threats against the Republican presidential nominee and vice presidential nominee on his Facebook account and also made to members of the Trump and Vance families.

The police department said it was notified of the threats, including bodily harm, by multiple members of the community.

Jupiter, Florida is about 20 miles, or an approximately 30-minute drive, north of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach.

“JPD coordinated the investigation with the United States Secret Service and the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office,” the department said. “JPD officers took Wiseman into custody without incident.”

The threat came just days after Trump was shot at in a shocking attempt on the president’s life at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, July 13, as Trump was talking about immigration, the first shot from the would-be assassin was fired.

Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, father and big fan of Trump, was shot in the head and killed.

Two other people — David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74 — were critically wounded.

On Sunday, the FBI identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

He was 20 years old and lived in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, about 50 miles from the rally site.

He graduated with an associate’s degree in engineering from a local community college and worked at a nursing and rehabilitation center.

So far, investigators have not revealed Crooks’ motive.

