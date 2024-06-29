Florida man attacked by shark on boating trip

​

A Florida man is recovering after a “severe” shark bite to his right arm put him in critical condition Friday, according to police.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook sharing the details of the attack and aftermath, sharing “at 11:15 a.m. today, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit responded to a distress call reporting a shark bite.”

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, “a man aboard his vessel had suffered a severe bite to his right arm.”

Sheriff Bill Leeper added, “He had lost a lot of blood. He was bleeding pretty bad.”

The Sheriff continued, “Acting swiftly, a deputy boarded the vessel and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.”

Once the shark bite victim was stabilized, a deputy “then piloted the boat to the Dee Dee Bartels boat ramp, where Fernandina Beach Fire Rescue was waiting.”

After being airlifted to UF hospital nearby, the victim “is alert and at a local hospital recovering.” according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Fox News Digital is awaiting Nassau County Sheriff’s Office’s release of an official incident report.