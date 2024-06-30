Florida man beaten by truck owner after attempted carjacking: ‘Play stupid games…win stupid prizes’

​

A Florida man took a beating after he attempted to break into a truck, which resulted in him making a hospital visit for the injuries he sustained from “getting his butt whipped” by a 66-year-old man, according to deputies.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the 66-year-old man called 911 early Thursday morning to report a noise outside his home. The man went outside to see what was happening and found 29-year-old Blake Robinson attempting to break into his truck, authorities said.

The 66-year-old man went back inside to grab his phone and report the incident to law enforcement but could not locate his phone. When he returned outside to confront Robinson, he was reportedly attacked, with the suspect punching the victim in the head, throwing him to the ground and kicking him in the head.

The older man managed to defend himself and hit the suspect, causing the younger intruder to fall back, so he could get away and contact law enforcement.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they detained Robinson, who appeared to have trouble standing up after receiving the beating from the 66-year-old man. Robinson was taken to the hospital for treatment before being released to law enforcement.

The victim only required brief medical treatment and was left without any serious injuries.

Robinson was charged with felony battery of a person over the age of 65 and attempted burglary of a conveyance. He was booked in the Brevard County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

“As for Robinson, he was fortunate enough to be in Brevard County where he won a few prizes for being stupid including a chauffeured ride to a local medical facility to check his injuries before arriving at his less than luxurious accommodations at ‘Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge!!'” Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote on Facebook. “At the lodge he was given a freshly washed 2 piece ensemble to get comfortable in, before being shown to his sleeping area in our open floor plan.”

The suspect “got an enhanced charge for hitting someone over the age of 65 who ended up whooping his punk butt!!” the sheriff said.

Ivey added, “We hope you enjoy your stay at our lodge and as we like to say here in Brevard County, ‘Mess Around and Find Out!!'”