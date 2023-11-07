Florida man behind bars after threatening mass shooting on social media: deputies

​

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars after threatening a series of mass and drive-by shootings across Central Florida.

According to arrest records, 22-year-old Matthew Wise was arrested and charged with allegedly sending threats from his Snapchat account to conduct a mass shooting.

Authorities say they were alerted to these threats after the father of a girl who had received the threatening messages on Snapchat reported the incident.

The arrest affidavit claims the messages included threats to commit drive-by shootings, a mass shooting in Lake County and to commit suicide.

The girl told deputies that Wise had been sending her messages of this nature for “some time” and that he had also threatened to “shoot her family and kill himself,” according to Marion County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies reported that Wise also threatened to “blow his brains out on the floor,” but said in a post-Miranda interview that he was not serious in the threats to harm himself.

According to deputies, Wise also admitted that the Snapchat account was his, but he was unable to confirm whether he sent the threatening messages.

Wise was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail and deputies say he remains on $5,000 bond.

