Florida man caught on video making ‘dirt angels’ while running from deputies on Christmas Eve

A Florida man was caught on video making “dirt angels” on a construction site while deputies searched for him after leaving the scene of a crash on Christmas Eve.

Just after 7 p.m., deputies said the driver, who was involved in a one-vehicle car crash in Tampa, fled the scene of the crash before law enforcement arrived, according to a post made on social media by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the driver as Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, 34, who they said took off and ended up climbing a fence into a large construction site.

While running from deputies, Reyes Rios was seen on video by the sheriff’s Aviation Unit, laying down in a pile of soil, and started making what officials described as “dirt angels.” He was also seen making calls on his phone.

“Just so you all know, he’s just casually laying there with his arms behind his head,” the pilot told deputies on the ground.

Deputies stated he then sprang up to his feet and over the fence, but wasn’t fast enough as he was apprehended by three deputies and a K-9 unit.

According to the sheriff’s office, Reyes Rios was arrested on several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license, and trespassing on a construction site.