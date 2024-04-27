Florida man charged after 150 pounds of meth seized in largest bust in city’s history

​

A Florida man has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after approximately 150 pounds of the drug was seized by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents earlier this month, according to the Middle District of Florida State Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Along with the meth, the agents also found two kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of fentanyl, more than 100,000 pills pressed to look like legitimate pharmaceuticals, and multiple firearms after executing two search warrants at an Orlando home and an Ocoee home earlier this month, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger B. Handberg said at a Friday news conference.

According to DEA Special Agent in Charge Deanne Reuter, the extensive haul of drugs was among the largest on record in the city.

“This month, from a house here in Orlando, DEA agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and a number of weapons,” Reuter said at Friday’s presser. “The 150 pounds of methamphetamine seized from this individual, this defendant, was the largest methamphetamine seizure by the DEA in Orlando on record.”

George Andrew Pherai-Bogeajis, 35, was charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and could face life in prison if convicted.

“The defendant in this case was not storing those drugs in a warehouse in some faraway remote location, instead he was storing them in two residences in this community,” Handberg said, adding, “this case is a great example of the work law enforcement is doing in this community to protect everyone from the dangerous drugs of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.”

“Pherai-Bogeajis profited and profited greatly from distributing poison in this community,” Handberg said. “He is now in jail and my office is committed to ensuring that he remains there until trial and, if convicted, that he is incarcerated for a period of time that fully reflects the harm that his conduct has caused.”

“By seizing those drugs and arresting this defendant the law enforcement agencies on this case have undoubtedly saved lives,” he added.