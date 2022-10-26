Florida man confesses to cold case killing of woman while serving life for beating death of another victim

​

A man serving life in a Florida prison for beating a woman to death has been charged in the cold case killing of a Daytona Beach woman more than 30 years ago.

Michael Townson, 53, of Orlando, is accused of killing Linda Lois Little, who was reported missing on Oct. 14, 1991, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters Tuesday. She was last seen three days before being reported missing.

She was never seen or heard from again. There were little-to-no leads in her case for 29 years, the chief said.

When Townson was transferred to the Tomoka Correctional Facility in Volusia County, he asked to speak to investigators and confessed to Little’s killing. He has been indicted by a grand jury, authorities said Monday.

NEW YORK MAN ACCUSED OF WIFE’S COLD-CASE AX MURDER 37 YEARS LATER

Townson is already serving a life sentence for the 2008 beating death of Sherri Carmanto with a steel pipe in her Titusville home, Fox Orlando reported.

“Townson tells investigators that he was sexually abused by his father and grandfather as a child and blames his mother, and the other women in his life for not protecting him as a child, and as a result, he developed a hatred for women,” Young said.

While in prison, Townson became religious, which compelled him to confess, he said. He randomly met Little at a hotel bar in Daytona Beach and the pair had a few drinks together before the killing, authorities said, without revealing any details.

“Unfortunately it appears that it was a random meeting, that unfortunately on the wrong day and the wrong time, Linda just met the wrong person,” Det. David Dinardi said. “Something happened that, in his words, just caused him to snap.”

Little’s body has never been found. Townson has told authorities where he placed the body and investigators are looking into it, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At a news conference, Little’s sister, Wanda, said she forgives Townson.

“I’ve forgiven him. I know that’s crazy,” she said. “This is an answer to prayer. I’ve been praying for closure, and God works in mysterious ways.”