Florida man dies after being run over by son several times outside bar: deputies

An 86-year-old Florida man was run over by a truck driven by his son several times on Saturday night and died at the hospital, according to officials.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to R Bar, in Treasure Island, FL and found a2019 black Dodge Ram backed into a parking space in the parking lot.

Investigators say 86-year-old Thomas McKeown walked towards the truck and appeared to fall down in front of the truck.

According to investigators, the truck started to move and run over McKeown, dragging him, and reversed and moved forward several times, hitting the 86-year-old every time before fleeing the scene.

Upon further investigation, deputies said that Thomas McKeown’s son, 61-year-old Mark McKeown, was driving the truck. Officials say Mark McKeown was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Thomas McKeown was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, according to deputies.

Authorities say the driver could have been impaired when the crash happened and that the investigation is ongoing.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, who was not immediately available to comment on the case.

