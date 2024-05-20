Florida man drunkenly steals school bus, drives 4 hours to Miami: police

​

A Florida man allegedly stole a school bus while drunk and drove to Miami in a wild Saturday night outing, police said.

Land O’ Lakes resident Daniel Saez, 32, was charged with grand theft auto on Sunday, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) told the outlet that the suspect stole the bus, which belonged to Hillsborough County Public Schools, near Tampa on Saturday night.

Saez then drove the vehicle to Miami, which is roughly 280 miles from Tampa. It’s about a four-hour drive.

The suspect was stopped in Sarasota, the FHP said. He told authorities that he was on his way back to Tampa from Miami to return the stolen bus.

Sarasota is approximately 60 miles south of Tampa.

The suspect allegedly admitted to stealing the bus and was reportedly both drunk and high when the crime took place.

After being arrested, Saez was placed in a county jail.

Fox News Digital reached out to FHP for additional information but did not immediately hear back.