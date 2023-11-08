Florida man hits pregnant girlfriend in head with cooking pan, stabs her over text messages, authorities say

​

A Florida man allegedly hit his pregnant girlfriend in the head with a cooking pan and stabbed her with a kitchen knife during a heated argument over text messages on her cellphone.

The incident occurred Sept. 12, but Thaddeus Davis, 27, wasn’t arrested until last week when he allegedly punched a woman in the mouth and fled the scene, FOX Orlando reported.

At the time of the attack on his girlfriend, she was seven weeks pregnant, the news outlet reported, citing a Miami Dade Police affidavit. The couple share a 4-month-old child.

Davis apparently demanded to see the woman’s text messages. When she refused, he allegedly hit her on the head with the pan and grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her on her left side.

He fled the scene with the woman’s phone. She called the police and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Davis was still free Nov. 1, when he allegedly punched a woman in the mouth during an argument. Responding officers later he learned he was wanted for the alleged September stabbing.

While in police custody, he kept “hitting the transport van and caused damage to the metal wall inside the transport van,” resulting in another charge, police said. Hours later, during the booking process into jail, he kicked a corrections officer, authorities said.

He is charged with armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery on a pregnant victim with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, resisting officer without violence, criminal mischief and battery on a corrections officer, according to jail records.