Florida man shot after pointing BB gun that resembled ‘realistic-looking’ rifle at officers: police

A Florida man was shot after pointing a “BB gun that resembled a realistic-looking rifle” at officers in the Orlando area, police said.

Matthew Wagner, 20, was hit with gunfire midday Thursday in Kissimmee when police responded to a “911 call for a man armed with a rifle” near a shopping center, according to Chief Charles Broadway.

“Upon arriving on scene, our officers encountered an individual holding a rifle. Our officers gave several verbal commands and warnings to put the rifle down,” Broadway said.

“The subject then pointed this rifle at the officers and at that time, the officers were forced to shoot the subject to defend themselves and others in the area. The officers immediately started to render aid until EMS arrived to transport the subject to a local hospital,” he added.

Broadway said Wagner is in stable condition following the shooting.

The three police officers involved have now been placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office are reviewing the incident.

“Right now, we do not have a motive and do not know why the individual pointed the rifle at our officers, but I’m thankful that none of our officers were injured and I want to acknowledge the quick actions of our officers who responded under such a high-pressure circumstance,” Broadway continued.

“An early review of the evidence found the rifle to be a BB gun that resembled a realistic-looking rifle,” he also said.

It’s unclear if Wagner will face charges.

“I [saw] a young man with a gun in his hand… and he looked like he was looking up at the trees,” witness Dexter Brown told Fox35 Orlando. “He was walking very slow… like he was hunting for birds or squirrels or whatever. I don’t know what it was.”

The station reported that the BB rifle is a Daisy Christmas Wish Red Ryder.