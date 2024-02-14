Florida man wanted after allegedly using Samurai sword to stab friend over Xbox console

​

Florida police are searching for a homeless man who allegedly stabbed his friend multiple times with a Samurai sword on Monday, while refusing to hand over an Xbox gaming console.

FOX 35 in Orlando reported that the Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for Walter Grimes, who is wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

In a report obtained by the station, police said officers responded to an apartment on the 1000 block of South Beach Street, where they found a man bleeding near the front door.

Police said the victim was alert and conscious, though he was bleeding “moderately” from the left side of his face and shoulder.

While the man was moved to a nearby parking lot for treatment, he told police Grimes, who he has known for about two years, stabbed him with a sword.

The man said Grimes, who recently became homeless, was “upset due to having to walk with his belongings,” police said.

Just before 9 p.m. on Monday, the two men were sitting on a couch when the victim asked Grimes if he was going to give him his Xbox.

Grimes reportedly told the man no, before allegedly grabbing a Samurai sword located inside the apartment, and stabbing the victim two times in the face, and one time each in the shoulder and knuckle.

The victim told police Grimes never said anything threatening toward him during the altercation. Afterward, Grimes fled the apartment in an unknown direction.

Neighbors told police they heard screaming from inside the apartment, and when they went to see what happened, the victim said, “Walter stabbed me,” while pointing at the sword.

Responding officers found the Samurai sword, as well as blood covering the entrance of the apartment and carpet.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for 2- and 3-inch lacerations, which are non-life-threatening.

Grimes was previously arrested for battery and criminal mischief in Volusia County in 2020.