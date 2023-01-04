Florida man who impersonated doctor as a teen gets prison time for stealing from employer

​

A Florida man who was arrested and convicted of impersonating a doctor when he was a teenager was sentenced to 28 months in prison last week for stealing thousands of dollars from his employer in a separate scheme.

Malachi Love-Robinson, who is now 25 years old, pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. He was working as a salesperson at a business that connects shippers with trucking companies in 2020 and had customers make payments to him instead of his employer, according to court documents.

It will be Love-Robinson’s second stint in prison after he pleaded guilty to fraud, grand theft, and practicing medicine without a license in 2016.

In that earlier incident, he identified himself as “Dr. Love” and opened The New Birth New Life Medical Center, which he used to steal $30,000 from a patient in her 80s and another $20,000 from a doctor.

The fraudster was arrested in that case after he prescribed treatment to an undercover officer who was investigating his fake practice.

While out on bail for impersonating the doctor in 2016, Love-Robinson was also arrested for trying to buy a vehicle with a stolen credit card.

