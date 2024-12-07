Florida man who was half-naked, ‘high on meth’ breaks into home, grabs carpet cleaner

​

A Florida man is accused of breaking into a home where he was found plantless and holding a carpet cleaner, though he claims not to remember because he was on methamphetamine.

Austin Alexander Smith, 23, was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and was booked into the Polk County Jail.

According to Winter Haven Police, residents inside a home on 6th St SW in Winter Haven, Florida, were suddenly awakened on Thursday at about 1:36 a.m. to a loud bang at the front door.

FLORIDA MAN ATTEMPTING TO PURCHASE CRACK ON CRAIGSLIST BUSTED BY UNDERCOVER COP WHO RESPONDED TO AD

The residents then discovered Smith in the living room wearing only a shirt but without pants or shoes while holding in his hand a carpet cleaner belonging to the residents.

One of them yelled at Smith, who then dropped the carpet cleaner and ran out the door.

Minutes later, police located a person matching Smith’s description walking in the area of Ave. M and 5th St. SW. The officers detained the suspect, and he was later identified by the resident as the suspect who broke into his home.

Smith had broken into the home by kicking in the door, police said.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF BREAKING INTO HOME, STABBING WOMAN WHILE SHE WAS SLEEPING

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He told officers he did not recall what he was doing because he was high on methamphetamine.