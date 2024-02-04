Florida man who worked for Disney Cruise Line arrested on child pornography charges

​

A Florida man was arrested for possession of child pornography on Wednesday, according to Broward County Jail records.

Alvin Gonzales, 49, is a former employee of the Disney Cruise Line.

A Homeland Security Investigations Task Force allegedly discovered an over eight-minute video on an SD card of two children having sex after he stepped off the ship, the station reported.

The task force was following up on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The boy in the video was reportedly between 8 and 10 years old, and the girl was between 12 and 14, the arrest report said.

He was charged with one count of possessing child pornography and booked into the Broward County Jail.

Gonzales, a native of the Philippines, is being held on a $20,000 bond and has an immigration hold.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Disney Cruise Line said, “This individual is no longer with the company, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Homeland Security for comment.