A teenage girl was assaulted by a McDonald’s employee after she attempted to get a dipping sauce from behind the counter after no one reportedly offered her service, according to court documents.

According to an affidavit reviewed and obtained by Fox News Digital, Akeena Sampson, 31, was working at a St. Petersburg McDonald’s on April 4, when she “knowlingly or willfully” abused a child.

Just after 2:15 p.m., the report states, a 17-year-old girl walked behind the counter at the restaurant to grab a ranch after reportedly not being helped by employees.

The mayhem unfolded after the teen was walking back into the lobby area when Sampson rushed over to the girl and grabbed her arm, the affidavit reads.

The victim then tried to free herself from Sampson, who grabbed the victim by the neck, and began to choke her before taking her down to the ground.

Sampson then continued to choke the victim while on the ground, according to the report.

St. Petersburg police noted that the victim had visible injuries to her neck and left elbow.

Police also reviewed footage, which reportedly captured the entire altercation.

Sampson was arrested on a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.

Pinellas County records show Sampson was being held on a $2,500 bond, but has since bonded out.

She was also ordered to stay away from her workplace and have no contact with the victim.

Fox News Digital reached out to McDonald’s for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.