Florida Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan’s accused murderer hit with more charges

The Florida man accused of murdering Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan in front of his child last February appeared in court on Thursday, when he was ordered held without bond in connection with his seven total criminal charges.

Henry Tenon, 61, faced a judge in a Duval County courtroom on Thursday morning. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder, child abuse and accessory after the fact to a capital felony.

Three more charges were later tacked on, consisting of additional counts of child abuse, conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to a capital felony, jail records show.

Tenon was ordered held without bond for the most serious charge, second-degree murder, according to local news station News4Jax. He is due to be arraigned on Feb. 16, the date that marks one year since Bridegan was executed.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith and Melissa Nelson, State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial District, announced the break in the case during a Wednesday press conference.

“We know that Henry Tenon did not act alone,” Nelson said at the time.

Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in front of one of his young children on Feb. 16, 2022, after dropping off his twins whom he shared with his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, at her Jacksonville Beach home. He was lured from the car by a tire placed in the middle of the one-way road.

“That tire was purposely placed there to make him stop,” Smith told reporters. “He was gunned down in cold blood.”

Investigators did not disclose the evidence that allegedly links Tenon to the slaying, but his most recent address has a surprising connection to Gardner-Fernandez. Tenon lived at 5239 Potomac Ave. in Jacksonville, which was owned by Gardner-Fernandez’s second husband, Mario Fernandez, at the time of the murder.

Fernandez purchased the rental property in 2017 and sold it in October 2022, public records show. Tenon appears to have rented the home directly from Fernandez.

Gardner-Fernandez and Fernandez remain suspects in the crimes, a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital.

Tenon, who has prior convictions for burglary, misdemeanor battery and traffic offenses, was arrested Aug. 18 on unrelated charges of weapon possession by a convicted felon, driving with a suspended license and speeding, jail records show.

He has been locked up since at the James I. Montgomery Correctional Center, where he was served with an arrest warrant for Bridegan’s murder Wednesday morning.