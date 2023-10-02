Florida middle school teacher terminated, arrested after child porn was found on phone: police

​

Warning: This article contains disturbing content

Florida authorities recently arrested a former middle school teacher after officers reportedly found that he had child pornography on his cellphone.

Ryan Hamil, 22, was charged with possession of materials depicting sexual performance of a child, according to documents obtained by FOX 35 Orlando. He was booked into jail on a $2,000 bond.

Hamil was a teacher at Water Spring Middle School in Winter Garden when he was terminated in late August. After the district learned of the allegations, they acted immediately and sent a letter to parents on August 25.

“Although I cannot discuss employee matters, please be assured I take all allegations very seriously and we will work closely with investigators,” a letter from the principal read. “Law enforcement may reach out to families in order to obtain statements from students.”

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hamil was interviewed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he went on a cruise in July. He allegedly admitted to taking pictures of children on the cruise, as well as purchasing child sex abuse materials on the dark web. The pictures that he took “focused on the children’s genitals,” according to the arrest warrant.

Not only did Hamil photograph children on the cruise, but he also admitted to taking “similar” pictures at Winter Garden’s YMCA – where he worked part-time. The YMCA also fired Hamil after the allegations.

“The individual in question no longer works for the Y and is restricted from all access to Y programs and locations. We will cooperate fully with authorities during their investigation,” the YMCA said in a statement obtained by FOX 35.

During his August arrest, Hamil told officers that he had not taken pictures of students at Water Spring Middle School. After handing over his phone, detectives found two explicit pictures of a preteen on the device.

“The child mentioned above is obviously under the age of eighteen based upon her child-sized arms and legs and her child-like facial features,” the arrest warrant read.

Authorities are actively investigating the case. There are no additional details at this time.