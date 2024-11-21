Florida mom accused of drowning 14-year-old daughter in bathtub, authorities say

​

A Florida mom appeared to smirk as deputies escorted her during a perp walk Wednesday night after her 14-year-old daughter was found dead inside their home, authorities said.

Kelsie Glover, 33, was arrested earlier that day under suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery after responding deputies found her chasing witnesses with a hammer inside her home in Poinciana, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said.

Witnesses told deputies they saw Glover hold her 14-year-old daughter’s head underwater in a bathtub until she became unresponsive. They said Glover started to chase and attack them with a hammer when they tried to stop her from harming her daughter.

Deputies at the home tried to save the unresponsive teen, later identified as Giselle Glover, but she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Lopez said that additional charges against Glover are pending a medical examiner’s determination of the teen’s cause of death.

“It’s a dark day when things like this happen,” Lopez told reporters during a news conference. “What happened to her was unimaginable, and we are determined to get justice for Giselle.”

Lopez said there were four people inside the home at the time of the incident: Glover, her daughter, another child and a roommate.

Giselle Glover’s father was not in the home at the time, Lopez said, adding that the father has since been told about his daughter’s death.

The circumstances leading to the teen’s death remain under investigation. Lopez said Glover has been “a little uncooperative.”

The sheriff said that while there was no previous domestic violence history or calls involving the girl and her mother, there was a previous incident where Glover was accused of battering her husband, who is the teen’s father.

Lopez added that Glover had no history of mental illness that authorities were aware of.