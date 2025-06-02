Florida motorcyclists injured after hitting six-foot alligator on highway

​

Two motorcyclists were hospitalized over the weekend after striking a six-foot alligator on a Florida highway, according to state Highway Patrol.

The bizarre collision took place Saturday around 6:00pm on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, according to WOFL, an Orlando-based FOX affiliate that spoke exclusively with both bikers.

67-year-old Cameron Gilmore, who sustained a broken foot and toes after hitting the alligator, told WFOL that he and 25-year-old Brandi Gross were riding with a larger group when the former noticed a “big blob in the road.”

“I thought it was a semi-tire that came off the tread or something,” Gilmore said.

However, the “blob” in question wasn’t a tire – it was an alligator that threw him off of his motorcycle after he hit it.

“I said, ‘Uh, help me, Jesus’,” Gilmore told WOFL.

“And I, um, just kept flipping. I’m like, when is this going to stop?” He continued. “And then I started sliding, and I’m like, when is this gonna stop? Just sliding and sliding, and then it went off the road into the grass, and, um, couldn’t move much.”

Gross, who was right behind Gilmore, suffered a similar fate.

“I just seen something, and like, once I realized what it was, it was just too late,” she told the network. “I was like, ‘oh crap, you know, like,’ and it just, the impact happened. I flipped over, and I just wasn’t expecting a gator to be in the middle of the road right there.”

Gross reportedly sustained a concussion and cracked the bone on the side of her wrist.

As for the alligator, the extent of its injuries remains unknown – and the crash is under investigation.

Gilmore and Gross, however, remain upbeat despite their injuries.

“They’re calling me Gator Gilmore instead of Florida man,” Gilmore said, before admitting that he is, indeed, “getting called Florida man, too.”