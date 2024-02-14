Florida ‘nature nut’ allegedly hits deputy after trying to hide from authorities in playground slide

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A self-described “nature nut” who allegedly tried to break into a Florida school hid from authorities inside a tubular playground slide before attacking a deputy, officials say.

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Casa Montessori School in Palm Coast around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of someone trying to open doors to seven vehicles and throwing items over a playground fence, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect, identified as Julie Martellucci, 45, ignored commands to leave the playground and tried hiding in a corkscrew tube slide, authorities said. When she was taken into custody, she allegedly elbowed a deputy in the face.

POLICE LOOK FOR ‘3 STOOGES’ CAUGHT ON VIDEO SLIPPING AND FALLING DURING ARMED ROBBERY

While in the play area, Martellucci allegedly threw several playground sets over a fence, tipped over others, went into a shed and tried to get into the school, FOX Tampa reported.

In bodycam video of her arrest, Martellucci can be heard telling deputies that the business was closed and that she was behind it with her “frog” because she is a “nature nut.”

“This would-be thief reached a new low in her attempt to steal from local businesses,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “She left a mess on a children’s playground and slid her way into the Green Roof Inn [aka the Flagler County Jail]. I also thank the concerned citizens that called in reporting the suspicious behavior that led to her arrest.”

“Finally, if you batter a Deputy Sheriff, I promise you a trip to the Green Roof Inn.”

During her arrest, Martellucci said she preferred getting the “electric chair” instead of being abused by authorities.

“So, you’re afraid of police brutality, but you want us to electrocute you?” one deputy is heard asking off-camera.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I can murder the frog, and then you can give me the electric chair,” Martellucci replied.

She was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She was being held on $15,000 bond.