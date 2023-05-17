Florida police arrest homeless man after he allegedly drove off in squad car with K-9, crashed

​

Police in Winter Haven, Florida, arrested a homeless man on Saturday after he allegedly stole a squad vehicle with a K-9 inside, crashed the vehicle and attempted to flee.

The Winter Haven Police Department said officers responded to a cash advance/payday loan business called Amscot at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a man throwing a rock through the glass front door.

At the time of the incident, there were three employees inside the building, which 20-year-old Menyelek Jarrett walked into after throwing the rock.

After walking inside the building, Jarrett allegedly threw another rock at the glass separating the tellers from the public, but it didn’t break.

Jarrett then allegedly attempted to walk through the door to the teller area. He was unable to open the door, employees told police, and left the building.

As officers were walking into Amscot, Jarrett allegedly smashed the driver’s side window of a locked patrol vehicle. Police said a K-9 named Logan was in the back seat.

Jarrett then fled the scene in the patrol vehicle, eventually crashing into several vehicles at the intersection of 8th Street and Havendale Boulevard.

The squad car became disabled at the time of the crash, police said. Jarrett took off on foot.

Responding officers chased the suspect until he was ultimately apprehended with the use of an electric stun gun.

According to police, one person involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital for head pain. No other injuries were reported, and Logan is “safe and well.”

Jarrett was also taken to an area hospital for treatment before being booked into the Polk County Jail, where he was held without bond.

He was ultimately charged with business burglary, grand theft-motor vehicle, attempted burglary of conveyance, tampering with a police K-9, resisting arrest without violence, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and reckless driving.