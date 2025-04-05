Florida police arrest man for making ‘written threats to kill’ Trump

​

A Florida man was arrested on Friday after allegedly making posts on social media in which he threatened to kill President Donald Trump.

Glen DeCicco was charged with making written threats to kill, the Jupiter Police Department wrote in a press release.

DeCicco’s arrest comes after police launched an investigation into comments he made on social media targeting Trump.

“The investigation began after JPD was alerted to a concerning Facebook post,” the police department said. “Detectives reviewed DeCicco’s social media activity and confirmed that he had made a written threat directed at the President.”

The police department worked with the U.S. Secret Service throughout the investigation into DeCicco’s activity.

DeCicco was interviewed by police and the Secret Service without incident.

“Thank you Jupiter (FL) PD for your swift response & partnership,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote on X.

“Threats against @POTUS or any Secret Service protectee are taken very seriously,” he continued. “Our success often starts with tips from the public so please continue to report suspicious activity to police.”

This was just the latest social media threat against Trump from suspects in Florida.

In January, Shannon Depararro Atkins, of West Palm Beach, was charged after making violent threats against the president on Facebook.

In July, Jupiter Police arrested Michael M. Wiseman for written threats to kill Trump and now-Vice President JD Vance after making treating posts on his Facebook page.

Trump also survived two assassination attempts in July and September.