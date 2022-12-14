Florida police officer heard ‘choking and breathless’ after possible exposure to fentanyl: Officials

​

Warning: The following video could be disturbing for some viewers

A police officer in Florida was left choking and breathless after she collapsed as a result of a possible exposure to fentanyl during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop after a Tavares Police Department officer discovered narcotics on a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over, according to FOX 35.

Officer Courtney Bannick, who discovered the narcotics, had difficulty breathing after the passenger was taken to the Lake County Jail, the police department said.

Bannick was then heard choking and breathless on the radio frequency police use.

“She keyed up on the radio where she was heard choking and breathless,” a statement from the Tavares Police Department read.

A police officer on the same scene as Bannick saw that she was fading out of consciousness and needed medical attention. Bannick was taken to a local hospital where she’s expected to make a full recovery.

The officer practiced safe handling of the drugs and was wearing gloves, the police department said. Bannick said that it only takes a minimal amount of fentanyl to create a dangerous situation.

“I have done this one-hundred times before the same way. It only takes one time and a minimal amount,” Bannick said. “I’m thankful I wasn’t alone and had immediate help.”

The Tavares Police Department said that the situation “could have ended differently if our officers did not react the way they did.”