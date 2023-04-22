Florida police search for suspect who tried to kidnap, assault DoorDash driver

​

Florida police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to kidnap and assault a female DoorDash driver in her 20s.

As the driver, whom police described as a Hispanic female in her 20s, made a delivery at the Residence Inn in Tampa’s Westshore neighborhood, the suspect, described as a Black male, allegedly approached her with a gun.

The suspect then forced the driver back into her vehicle, according to the Tampa Police Department.

“It is clear this suspect has no regard for human life,” Tampa Police Department Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “Detectives are actively gathering evidence in an effort to quickly identify and apprehend him. I am urging anyone who may have seen or heard something nearby to please call us with those details, no matter how minimal they may seem to be. It could be the information we need to arrest this criminal before he’s able to hurt another member of our community.”

NORTH CAROLINA MAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING GIRL, 6, IN FACE WAS FREED ON BOND IN HAMMER ATTACK

The victim was wearing AirPod earphones at the time of the attack and was on the phone with her friend, “who quickly realized” what was happening, and the victim’s family called police.

NEW YORK WOMAN SHOT, KILLED BY HOMEOWNER AFTER CAR SHE WAS IN PULLED INTO WRONG DRIVEWAY

The suspect, however, had already forced the victim to drive to the Belara Lakes Apartments at 8402 N. Waterford Ave., where he is accused of sexually assaulting her in her vehicle.

The victim’s family tracked her location to the apartment complex and rescued her from the car, at which point the suspect started shooting, striking a family member — also a woman in her 20s — before fleeing the scene, police said.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF CHOKING, TRYING TO RIP WOMAN’S BATHING SUIT OFF AT COCOA BEACH

Authorities transported both victims to a nearby hospital, where they were treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, standing approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a thin build and facial hair.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tampa police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (813) 231-6130 or via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app. Anonymous tipsters can give information for a cash reward to 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.CrimeStoppersTB.com.