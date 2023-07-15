Florida police shoot, kill suicidal knife-wielding woman who charged at them: Police

​

Florida police officers shot and killed a woman after she charged at them armed with two knives after threatening suicide in an apartment, officials said Friday.

Orlando police said the woman’s boyfriend called 911 saying that his girlfriend was suicidal and threatening to kill herself. He said she was armed with a knife and threatening to use them.



next



prev



Investigators say a trained member of the Crisis Negotiation Team reached out to talk to the woman on the phone, as officers were dispatched to the scene.

At approximately 1 p.m., officers trained in crisis intervention arrived at the apartment complex in Lake Nona, Florida and attempted to talk with the distraught woman.

LOS ANGELES GANG MEMBERS PLEAD GUILTY IN ROBBERY DEATH OF OFF-DUTY POLICE OFFICER WHO WAS HOUSE-HUNTING

During the negotiations, police said the woman at one point came out of the apartment holding a knife and then went back inside. She allegedly came out a second time with two knives and charged towards officers, prompting them to shoot her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orlando Fire Department.

Authorities said the officers did not have their tasers in their hands at the time of the shooting.

A spokesperson told Fox 35 that the two officers who shot and killed the woman have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in officer-involved shootings. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will also investigate the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deputies were wearing body cameras and video will be released to the public within 30 days. The woman involved age or name has not been identified by police or family.