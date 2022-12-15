Florida seventh-grader arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot students: Police

​

A Deltona, Florida, seventh grade student was arrested this week after allegedly posting threats on social media to shoot three classmates and shoot up his school, even posting a picture of himself pointing a gun at a student’s head, according to police.

In a press release, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a 13-year-old was arrested on Monday and several guns were seized from his family’s home during the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday.

Witnesses told police that the teenager, a seventh-grader at Trinity Christian Academy in Deltona, posted threatening messages on the social media platform Snapchat. In one message, the sheriff’s office said, the teenager posted, “I got 32 rounds for u,” and in another he said, “I got a hollow point wit ur name on it.”

Witnesses told police the teenager was on a group Snapchat video chat and threatened to shoot up his school, and in another video he held a gun to another student’s head, the release read.

Police added that the seventh-grader sent a photo of himself sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle while holding a black pistol.

Police charged the student with three counts of making written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center, police said, before being transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

When investigators interviewed the family on Tuesday, they refused to allow detectives to conduct a search of the home.

But after obtaining a search warrant, detectives returned later that night and seized several guns and rounds of ammunition in the house, police said.

Detectives also found two handguns in the garage, a rifle and shotgun in the trunk of a car, a six-round magazine in the student’s bedroom dresser and ammunition around the home office cabinet that was pried open, as well as the master bedroom.