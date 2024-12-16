Florida sheriff mourns ‘really great’ deputy killed during traffic stop; suspect later killed

​

A south Florida community is mourning the loss of a deputy who was killed in the line of duty Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte County Cpl. Elio Diaz was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Bill Prummell said in an evening news conference.

Limited details were available, but Prummell said Diaz was making a stop on a white pickup truck at a Chevron gas station across from the Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor.

TRUMP, DESANTIS JOIN THOUSANDS TO MOURN 3 FLORIDA DEPUTIES KILLED IN ROADSIDE CRASH

During the stop, the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Andrew Mostyn Jr., pulled out a rifle and shot Diaz, according to the sheriff. The deputy was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Mostyn fled the scene, prompting a massive manhunt, and was later found at a Popeyes on King’s Highway in Punta Gorda.

When deputies approached him, Prummell said he went to grab his rifle again, which resulted in a deputy shooting him in the head. Mostyn died after being flown to an area hospital.

FLORIDA DEPUTY ‘FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE’ FOLLOWING CRASH THAT KILLED 2 COLLEAGUES

Prummell was visibly upset when confirming the deputy’s death to local reporters Sunday night.

“[He] was a friend. A good family man. He loved his children and he was a really great cop. He’s going to be missed,” the sheriff said through tears.

State leaders also reacted to Diaz’s death, offering prayers and condolences to the agency and the deputy’s loved ones.

“Heartbreaking news tonight. A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy lost his life,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody wrote on X. “Please keep the CCSO, @CCSOFLSheriff Prummell and this hero’s family in your prayers. It’s going to be a very difficult holiday season for so many mourning this tragic loss.”

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., also posted to X, writing that he was “devastated to hear of the passing of a Charlotte County deputy tonight.”

“I spoke with @CCSOFLSheriff Prummell to let him know Ann and I are praying for his team and the deputy’s family tonight. Please keep them in your prayers,” he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diaz had served with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office since 2013, according to local outlet FOX 4 Now, and was chosen as the department’s law enforcement member of the first quarter in November 2023.