Florida sinkhole that swallowed a man has reopened for 3rd time

A sinkhole in Seffner, Florida, has reopened for the third time in 10 years after swallowing a man in 2013.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, County engineers and Code Enforcement were sent to the property where the sinkhole reopened Monday and are assessing the extent of the void, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told neighbors it is safe to remain in their homes but warned residents to stay away from the site until the hole is repaired.

John-Paul Lavandeira with Hillsborough County code enforcement told Fox 13 News that engineers would be on-site Tuesday to assess the sinkhole, which he estimates to be about 12 feet by 12 feet.

Tragedy struck in March 2013 when the sinkhole first opened beneath a home on the property. Jeffrey Bush, who was asleep in his bedroom, was swallowed up when the sinkhole opened up under his bed.

His brother, Jeremy Bush, had attempted to save him but was unable to.

Engineer crews never recovered the body.

At the time, officials declared the ground around the property to be so unstable they demolished Bush’s home and two neighboring homes, according to local station WFTS.

“This is not uncommon what we’re seeing out here with reoccurrences. It’s actually the preferred way of doing it. The way we handled it the first time. The way we filled it. That way when there’s a reoccurrence it’s in a controlled area like you see behind me with the double fences so we can kind of control the situation,” Lavandeira told Fox 13.

Lavandeira said crews will work to fill the sinkhole with gravel and liquid, which is flexible and will keep any potential reoccurrence at that spot.

“The depression isn’t going to find another place to try and meander,” he said. “It will stay right there, and it’s the easiest point of attack, so that’s really the best situation in this scenario. We can actually control when and if there is a recurrence.”

“This is something that is out of all of our control,” he emphasized. “This is a Mother Nature thing. This isn’t a man-made scenario, but we do have a plan in place. We have the right experts in place. This is under control. There is a reason why there are double fences where this thing is.”

The sinkhole previously reopened in 2015 and was remediated by the county, officials said.

The area around the sinkhole has since been fenced to keep people away from the unstable ground.