Florida spring break crowd kicked off beach amid state’s crackdown on partiers

Florida police on Friday dispersed a “large, non-permitted spring break gathering” on Sunny Isles Beach, a vacation destination north of Miami and south of Fort Lauderdale.

The Sunny Isles Police Department said it broke up the gathering at 174 Street “swiftly and efficiently” with help from neighboring agencies.

“The gathering was successfully dispersed, and officers remained on the scene to ensure safety and order,” the police department said in a press release.

Authorities added that the safety and well-being of residents and visitors alike are the police department’s top priority, and “non-permitted gatherings and disruptive behavior will not be tolerated.”

Party-goers apparently spread a social media post promoting the unpermitted event, which drew a large crowd to the beach, according to local news outlet WSVN.

The Sunny Isles crackdown comes after Miami Beach police issued a reality-TV-themed ad campaign warning spring-breakers that authorities would be on the lookout for unlawful behavior. Some spring-breakers said Miami Beach’s warnings worked, and they went to Sunny Isles as an alternative.

“Miami Beach is too strict. Cops are checking everybody,” Leslie Rivero told WSVN.

“I felt like the rules were a little bit too much and exaggerating, so we came here,” Harmony Hernandez told the outlet.

Fort Lauderdale also issued a warning to spring breakers but took a slightly different tune than Miami PD, telling tourists to “know the rules” and “enjoy our city responsibly.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier this month that he would be directing state law enforcement to provide additional personnel and assets to Miami Beach and other spring break hot spots over the spring break period.