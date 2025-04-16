Florida spring break destination town done with college crowds: ‘That time is over’

​

A popular Florida spring break destination is finished hosting hordes of college students each year, according to the town’s top law enforcement official.

“Panama City Beach can no longer be a Spring Break town,” Panama City Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said on the department’s Facebook page Sunday. “That time is over. Every year we try to manage it, and every year it brings more challenges. I’m not willing to risk the safety of our city to hold onto something that no longer works.”

In the coming weeks, Talamantez said, police will have “serious discussions” with stakeholders in city leadership roles “about the future of the Spring Break season.”

US COLLEGE STUDENTS ARRESTED ABROAD FIGHT TO GET HOME AFTER PASSPORTS SEIZED: ‘DONE NOTHING WRONG’

“And let me be clear, our law enforcement officers should not be expected to shoulder the burden of an event that no longer aligns with the values or vision of this community,” he said. “It’s unfair to continue placing that weight on the backs of the men and women who serve and protect this city every day.”

In the post, Talamantez thanked those who visited the town and did not cause trouble.

“To the future doctors, nurses, engineers, teachers, and leaders who came here for a break, you’re appreciated,” he said. “You made memories, enjoyed the beach, and showed respect. Most of you went home without problems, and that’s exactly how it should be.”

AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENTS ON SPRING BREAK RELEASED FROM JAIL AFTER ALLEGED DISPUTE WITH UBER DRIVER

He had stern words for troublemakers, though.

“If you came with guns, bad intentions, and no respect for this city, we saw you. You thought you could blend in and get away with it,” he said. “You were wrong. Our officers were ready, and many of you ended up in handcuffs.

“Some of you fired shots over petty arguments and social media drama. And when the cuffs went on, the tough act disappeared. Our officers didn’t see hardened criminals. They saw scared kids crying in the interview room. TikTok doesn’t show that part, but our body cameras do.”

The city has long been a hot spot for college students looking to catch some sun in March and April, but also for the trouble that comes along with thousands of visitors.

IOWA STUDENT’S PASSPORT SEIZURE IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC RAISES RED FLAGS FOR AMERICANS TRAVELING: WHAT TO KNOW

For several years, the police department has used various strategies to deter spring break crime.

In 2023, police deployed K-9s to combat drug use and leaned on surveillance cameras in an attempt to keep revelers under control.

In 2022, police arrested more than 160 people during a spring break incident when hundreds trashed a Walmart. They seized 75 guns from that case alone.

“The crowd that has been here this weekend, there is no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves, and the amount of laws they have broken,” Talamantez said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That same year, spring breakers were so raucous police closed two miles of city streets.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Panama City Beach Police Department.