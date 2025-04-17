Florida State University shooting suspect: Who is Phoenix Ikner?

​

The suspect who opened fire at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee, Florida, on Thursday, killing two and injuring six others, was identified by law enforcement officials as the 20-year-old son of a sheriff’s deputy.

Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil identified Phoenix Ikner as the shooter, saying, “It’s not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons.”

His mother, Jessica Ikner, is a sheriff’s deputy with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. She has been with the office for over 18 years and McNeil said she has done a “tremendous job” in her position. During the course of her career, authorities said she served as a school resource officer.

McNeil said Phoenix Ikner used his mother’s handgun in the shooting at FSU.

“Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene. And we are continuing that investigation into how that weapon was used,” McNeil said.

Phoenix Ikner was named to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office as a member of the 2021-2022 Youth Advisory Council on Aug. 17, 2021, which was established in 2020 to provide an open line of communication between the youth of Leon County and local law enforcement, McNeil said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the council plays a role in advising the sheriff but also reaches out to other teens in the county to let them know about existing opportunities. They also develop skills in advocacy, leadership and team building while completing community service hours. Ultimately, members of the youth advisory council use the skills to help them find ways to address issues affecting the county.

McNeill described Phoenix Ikner as a long-standing member of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Advisory or Youth Advisory council, who has been “steeped” in the sheriff’s office family and engaged in several training programs the office offers.

At about 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, Phoenix Ikner allegedly opened fire on the main campus of FSU, shooting multiple individuals near the Student Union building.

When officers arrived, they immediately engaged the shooter before shooting and apprehending him, police said.

Police said two people – who are not students – were killed, and six others were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Phoenix Ikner was also transported to a local hospital, police said.

Police said Phoenix Ikner invoked his rights not to speak with authorities.

“This event is tragic…but I will tell you this: We will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say across the state and across this nation.”