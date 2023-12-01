Florida substitute teacher sent pornographic videos to students, including one minor: Sheriff

​

Deputies in Florida arrested a high school substitute teacher after he allegedly sent X-rated videos to two female students and asked one to be his girlfriend.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a press release that Jerron Dunn, 33, was arrested on Thursday morning. His arrest came after a 17-year-old and 18-year-old female told their guidance counselor that Dunn sent them videos of himself masturbating.

Dunn was a substitute English teacher at New Beginnings High School, which is a charter school in Lakeland, Florida.

According to officials, the 17-year-old told detectives that Dunn went into her phone when she borrowed a charger from him and added him onto her Snapchat. Dunn allegedly began sending her messages asking her to come to his house, to which she declined.

Dunn then allegedly proceeded to send her a video of himself masturbating.

The 18-year-old female told detectives she added Dunn’s friend request on Snapchat, and he began telling her she was pretty and asked to start a relationship.

She told Dunn that he was too old, adding it would be “weird” since he was her teacher. Dunn continued to send her messages and several videos of him masturbating, deputies said. Dunn allegedly said that he wanted the 18-year-old to be his “friend with benefits,” asking her to come to his house and have sex with him.

When questioned by police, he allegedly admitted to communicating with the 17-year-old female and asking the 18-year-old to be his girlfriend. He also allegedly admitted to sending the 18-year-old explicit videos.

Dunn was charged with sex offense on a student by an authority figure and transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Fox News Digital reached out to New Beginnings High School for comment.