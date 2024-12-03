Florida ‘suitcase killer’ receives sentence after suffocating boyfriend during ‘hide-and-seek game’

​

Warning: This story contains graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Florida woman who suffocated her boyfriend while he was trapped in a suitcase has been sentenced to life in prison.

Sarah Boone, 46, was handed a life sentence by Judge Michael Kraynick on Monday. He also rejected a motion for a retrial from Boone’s lawyers, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Boone was found guilty of second-degree murder in October. The suitcase incident involving her then-boyfriend Jorge Torres took place in February 2020.

Boone and Torres had been drunkenly playing hide-and-seek when she zipped him up in a suitcase in their apartment in Winter Park, Florida, on Feb. 24, 2020.

CHILD DIES AT HALLOWEEN ATTRACTION DURING PRANK GONE WRONG: ‘HORRIFIC ACCIDENT’

Boone also hit Torres with a baseball bat and left him in the suitcase overnight, according to prosecutors. He died from asphyxiation.

The case made national headlines when disturbing cellphone footage that Boone took of Torres went viral.

Unsettling footage showed a closed suitcase with Torres inside. While Torres struggled to breathe, he told Boone, “Sarah, I can’t breathe, babe.”

“That’s on you,” she said in the footage.

“Sarah, I can’t breathe,” Torres repeated desperately.

MAN DIES IN FREAK ACCIDENT INVOLVING FROZEN HAMBURGERS: ‘DIFFICULT TO HEAR’

At another point in the video, Boone said, “That’s what you get,” and “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” while Torres struggled to free himself.

Boone reported the death the next day. In a chilling call that was released in October, she told a 911 operator that Torres was dead.

“[We were] playing last night and I put him in a suitcase, and we were playing,” Boone said. “A hide-and-seek kinda thing.”

Boone also claimed that she passed out the night before, and attempted to give Torres CPR when she discovered he had died.

“I don’t know what happened,” she explained. “He had blood coming from his mouth. He’s purple.”

In court proceedings, Boone claimed that she never intended to kill or hurt Torres and that her actions were in self-defense. She also alleged that Torres abused her.

Boone’s sentencing was attended by Torres’ family on Monday. Taking the stand, Torres’ daughter said her father was a “hidden gem” who was taken away “by evilness.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I pray that you see his face when you see him at night,” she said to Boone.

Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Mollie Markowitz contributed to this report.