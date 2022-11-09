Florida suspected serial killer who confessed to ‘get right with God’ says ‘no doubt’ he choked victim in 1991

​

Florida murderer Michael Townson, who confessed to killing Linda Little in 1991 said he fatally choked the 43-year-old woman after meeting her at a hotel bar on Atlantic Avenue more than three decades ago.

Townson, a 53-year-old from Orlando, is already serving life in prison for the 2007 murder of Sherri Carmanto, and he is suspected of two additional cold case murders out of Memphis, according to Volusia County court documents.

Townson and Little left the bar called the 701 Club in the Texan Hotel on the evening of Oct. 10. The pair were driving in Townson’s vehicle when he suggested to Little that she take a shower, at which point she “freaked out” and began to scream at him, Townson told police, according to an affidavit.

“Mr. Townson stated that he ‘backhanded’ Linda and then choked her. … [W]hen he realized that he had killed Linda he drove North [sic] on Interstate 95 to Georgia,” the recently released affidavit dated Oct. 21 states.

CONFESSED FLORIDA COLD CASE MURDERER NOW SUSPECTED IN SERIAL KILLINGS, POLICE SAY

He then admitted to dumping Little’s body in a garbage bin in a rural area before fleeing.

“No doubt about it. No doubt,” Townson told officers when they showed him a picture of Little and asked if she was the same woman he murdered in October 1991.

FLORIDA MAN CONFESSES TO COLD CASE KILLING OF WOMAN WHILE SERVING LIFE FOR BEATING DEATH OF ANOTHER VICTIM

Townson also told investigators that he “was sexually abused by his father and grandfather as a child and blames his mother and the other women in his life for not protecting him as a child,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said last month after Townson’s confession. “As a result, he developed a hatred for women.”

The affidavit states that Townson confessed to killing Little because he is trying to “get right with God” and knows that he does not deserve to be out of prison.

NEW YORK MAN ACCUSED OF WIFE’S COLD-CASE AX MURDER 37 YEARS LATER

Little’s friend reported her missing Oct. 14, 1991, after no one had seen or heard from her in three days. On Oct. 26, the police department announced that a grand jury voted to indict Townson on first-degree murder for Little’s death.

Daytona Beach Police Department Det. David Dinardi said investigators vetted Townson’s confession and are now probing information he provided them regarding the whereabouts of Little’s remains.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul Hagerman, assistant district attorney for the Shelby County, Tennessee, prosecutor’s office, told Volusia County officials that Townson also confessed to murdering at least two others in Memphis.

“Mr. Hagerman stated that in reference to one of the homicides, the murder of Michelle Branch, Mr. Townson provided details that only the murderer would know.”

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.