Florida suspects ‘terrorized’ elderly woman with clown masks, sledgehammer: authorities

Florida deputies arrested four people who allegedly used clown masks to “terrorize” an elderly woman during a home break-in.

The four people, Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42 were arrested after they allegedly wore clown masks during a break-in at the home of an elderly woman while she was sleeping, terrorizing her, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The four people were also armed with a sledgehammer, officials said.

During the robbery in East Orange County, deputies say that the suspects took thousands of dollars worth of items, but didn’t hurt the woman.

Officials say that Martinez, who was among those arrested, was previously a caregiver for the elderly woman’s husband who recently passed away.

Martinez was arrested under charges of dealing in stolen property and false verification of ownership, while Colon, Mayoral, and Medina were arrested on charges of grand theft and home invasion robbery.

Medina was also charged with dealing in stolen property and false verification of ownership.

“We have ZERO TOLERANCE for criminals who prey on the most vulnerable members of our community,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.