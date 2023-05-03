Florida teacher accused of ‘touching’ student orchestrated elaborate cover-up: police

​

A Florida high school teacher allegedly staged a fake testing area in her classroom in order to have a sexual relationship with a student.

Michele Little, 29, is a teacher at Sarasota Military Academy High School, where she allegedly hung a sign on her door on April 17 that said testing/tutoring so she and the underage student could be alone, according to Sarasota police.

“The student asked the teacher what she was doing after school that day. The teacher said she was cleaning her room up, and the student said, in a kidding fashion, he could help her if she needed help. The teacher told him yes, that she would like help,” police said in a press release.

He returned to Little’s classroom after school, where she allegedly propped open her door with a pencil so it wouldn’t lock, and then closed the blinds, police said.

The student signed on a computer to pretend to be working “in case someone walked in” while they allegedly “made out” for 10-15 minutes, according to police.

Rumors about the relationship sparked a police investigation, and Little was placed on administrative leave on April 25 after the student was interviewed at the Child Protection Center.

On April 28, Little was arrested and charged with felony indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of certain minors.

“The High School administration was made aware of an alleged incident that happened between a staff member and student that is being investigated by the Sarasota Police Department,” school officials said in a statement to faculty, parents and students.

“We have come to learn that an arrest was made by the Sarasota Police Department, and any updates regarding this case will be released by the SPD.”

She was arraigned in court over the weekend and appears to have been released on bond because she is not currently listed as “in custody,” according to jail records.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com